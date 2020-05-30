Lebanon arrests 5 Sudanese trying to cross into Israel

Lebanese forces arrested five Sudanese nationals for attempting to cross border into Israel, the military said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the army said three Sudanese were apprehended overnight in southern Lebanon while trying to cross into Israel.

Two more people were arrested in the southern village of Houla for planning to cross a security fence along border into Israel, the army said.

Earlier this month, the Israeli army fired warning shots over border with Lebanon amid accusations for Lebanese group Hezbollah of using shepherds to gather information on military operations in the area.

Sudanese nationals have tried to leave Lebanon on multiple occasions in recent days to Israel in search of work opportunities, as dire economic conditions plague the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

