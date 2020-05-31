Somali military 'kills over 18 al-Shabaab militants'

At least 18 Al-Shabaab militants were killed and several others wounded in an operation in the southern lower Shabelle region, Somali military said today, reports Anadolu Agency.

General Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, a Somali military infantry commander, told national army radio that the operation against the militants affiliated with Al-Qaeda took place in Bulo Urunji and Busley villages outside the strategic town of Janaale, which was recently liberated.

“We have conducted an operation against Al-Shabaab militants who were hiding in the bushes… managed to kill more than 18 of them, and wounded several others,” Dirir said.

Abdirahman Mohamed, a military official, told Anadolu Agency that no government soldier was killed or wounded during the operation.

Residents in the region said they heard gunfire during the military action.

Janaale is a rich agricultural town located 95 kilometers (59 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu.

This comes a day after Somali commandos on Saturday killed at least three Al-Shabaab militants in the town of Leego.