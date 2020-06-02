Algeria: Our mediation efforts will continue in Libya

Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum said yesterday that his country’s efforts to mediate a political solution to the Libyan crisis will continue despite the dangerous developments on the ground.

Speaking before the country’s Foreign Affairs Committee, he said: “Algeria is continuing its efforts to reduce tension and convince the various concerned parties of the importance of continuing the path of a peaceful political solution.”

“Our country will continue to make contacts and efforts, in parallel with the improvement of the international health situation in order to encourage Libyans to return to the negotiation table,” he added.

Algeria has been leading diplomatic endeavours between the parties to the Libyan conflict and proposed to host dialogue sessions in July to launch a political process to resolve the crisis.

A few days ago, Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune said in a press statement: “We were very close to reaching a solution in Libya and launching a political process to settle the dispute. However, our endeavours failed.”

Tebboune explained at the time that “some parties attempted to distort the Algerian efforts.”

Since the ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, who leads the Libyan National Army (LNA) and is supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.