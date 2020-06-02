Egypt governor to investigate village officials following ‘typo’

The Governor of Fayoum, Dr. Ahmed Al-Ansari, has relieved two village officials from their posts and referred them for investigation due to “typo” in a flyer distributed to the public on the coronavirus, Egyptian media reported.

According to the reports, the two officials are the head of the local unit in the Mashraq Qibli village and an employee responsible for drafting official correspondence and flyers.

In one flyer, meant to guide the public on measures to confront the coronavirus pandemic, a typo in one word meant instead of instructing the Egyptians to wear a “mask” (kamama) in public, they were told to wear “garbage” (qamama).

The number of coronavirus cases in Egypt has reached 24,985 including 959 deaths. Canadian researchers believe the real number of those affected is much higher amid claims of a government coverup.

