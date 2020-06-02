Egypt: Suez Canal traffic declines

The Suez Canal saw a reduction in shipment of approximately 10.1 million tonnes last month when compared to the same month last year, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority said.

Some 1,601 ships travelled through the waterway, General Osama Rabie said, carrying 94.8 million tonnes of goods.

The reduction, he explained, was as a result of the drop in global trade and demand for goods due to the lockdowns imposed as a result of the coronavirus, which also led to the suspension of maritime shipments.

The official stressed that Egypt has maintained the rate of shipping through the channel, only one fewer vessel travelled through the waterway this year when compared to 2019, thanks to the adoption of a set of flexible marketing and pricing policies aimed at supporting customers and preserving the canal’s competitive services.

Egypt: 4 MPs in isolation after displaying covid symptoms