Hamas spokesman condemns killing of Floyd, Eyad Hallaq

Hamas spokesman, Fawzi Barhoum, said that both the Israeli police’s killing of autistic Palestinian Eyad Hallaq and the US police’s killing of George Floyd reflect the culture of hatred and racism that these agencies were built on.

“These agencies are granted legitimacy and cover to commit their crimes and violations by their political leadership in the US Administration and the Zionist entity, which have [both] institutionalised violence and terrorism and exported them to many countries in the world,” Barhoum said.

“These dangerous policies … need to be exposed and stood up to by all the free people of the world, and by the defenders of freedom and human dignity.”

Israeli forces shot dead Eyad Hallaq in East Jerusalem on Saturday, his family said they had tried to plead with occupation forces to urge them not to shoot because of his mental disability.

George Floyd died in US police custody last week after an officer was seen kneeling on his neck, suffocating him.

