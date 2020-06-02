Libya: Clashes continue in Tripoli despite UN ceasefire call

Fighting broke out in residential neighbourhoods in the Libyan capital Tripoli between government forces and militias loyal to Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar despite ongoing international mediation efforts to stop the fighting and reach a truce.

France stressed the need to stop the fighting in Libya and resume negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and the Chairman of the Presidential Council, Fayez Al-Sarraj, discussed the situation in Libya.

According to a statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry, the two officials stressed the need to work on a speedy cessation of hostilities.

Le Drian called for the immediate resumption of negotiations, with the imposition of a ceasefire based on the 23 February agreement under the auspices of the United Nations.

This came after a call made by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who emphasised to Al-Sarraj the importance of expediting the appointment of a new United Nations envoy, while expressing his country’s concern about continuous arms shipments sent by external parties to Libya.

Five civilians were killed and a number of others were wounded in indiscriminate shelling by Haftar forces on residential areas in central Tripoli.