Tunisia to open sea, air and land borders on June 27

tunisia will open its sea, land and air borders on June 27, authorities said on Monday, in hopes of rescuing its tourism industry as the coronavirus pandemic comes under control, Reuters report.

The government said also it will allow movement between cities again from Thursday.

The North African country has recorded 1,070 cases and 48 deaths, with only two people still in hospital.

Tunisia has forecast its economy will shrink up to 4.3% this year, the steepest drop since 1956 independence.

The tourism sector could lose $1.4 billion and 400,000 jobs this year due to the pandemic.

