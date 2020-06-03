Ex-Hamas chief calls on Gaza Freedom Flotilla to resume

The former head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Khaled Meshaal, yesterday called on the organisers of the Freedom Flotillas to resume their journeys in an effort to break the Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip.

Speaking during a virtual meeting organised by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) on the 10th anniversary of the pro-Gaza Freedom Flotilla fleet, Meshaal stressed that the fleet’s goal should be breaking the Israeli siege, defending Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque and releasing Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

“We recall with pride, honour and loyalty the ten dear martyrs who had sailed towards Palestine to break the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, and sacrificed their lives for the sake of values and humanity,” he said in reference to the activists who were killed at the hands of Israeli occupation forces who raided the aid ships in 2010.

READ: Ten years after Israel’s hijacking of the Mavi Marmara, we cannot forget those who it killed