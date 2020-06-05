Coronavirus: Egypt's Sisi under fire

Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has come under fire for poor coronavirus response as he continue pumping money into building a new administrative capital while leaving medical facilities remain underfunded
June 5, 2020
