Libya: 100+ bodies found in hospital of Tarhuna city

A total of 106 bodies, including children and women, were found in a hospital in freshly liberated Tarhuna city of Libya, Anadolu Agency reports.

The strategically important city, regarded as the last stronghold of warlord Khalifa Haftar, was liberated by the Libyan army on Friday,

Libya’s internationally recognised government has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna city, seen as a significant blow to Haftar’s forces.

