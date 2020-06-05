Libyans celebrate liberation of Tripoli from Haftar

Hundreds of people in Libya’s capital Tripoli celebrated its complete liberation from militia of warlord Khalifa Haftar, Anadolu reports.

The residents gathered late Thursday in the city’s Martyrs Square, holding the Libyan flags and banners of victory.

They also chanted slogans like “the blood of the martyrs is not in vain” and other slogans against Haftar.

On Thursday, the Libyan army announced the completion of the liberation of Tripoli, the seat of the internationally recognized government.

On Wednesday, the Libyan Army managed to retake Tripoli International Airport from Haftar’s militias.

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter attacks on the capital, and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna city, in a major blow to Haftar’s forces.

Libya’s government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by Haftar’s forces.