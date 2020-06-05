Turkey to gradually resume international flights to 40 countries

Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Adil Karaismailoglu, said yesterday that Ankara will gradually resume international flights to 40 countries from 10 June.

In a statement, the minister said the first international flights will transport passengers to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Qatar and Greece.

A number of other countries have also agreed for flights to resume, he added, including Australia, Lithuania, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Albania, Belarus, the UAE, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Morocco, Ukraine, Morocco and Italy.

Turkey resumed domestic flights earlier this month.

Turkish Airlines suspended international flights on 17 April as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

