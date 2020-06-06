Hamas: Normalising ties with Israel is the 'new Palestinian setback'

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas criticised the Arab countries normalising relations with the Israeli occupation, describing the latest wave of normalisation as the “new Palestinian setback”, a statement revealed.

Marking the 53rd anniversary of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, which has been referred to by Palestinians as a setback, Hamas announced that the Arab and Islamic countries are normalising ties with Israel while it is planning to annex the occupied West Bank, neglecting the two-state solution.

“The anniversary of the Arab setback comes this year amidst a new setback as Arab and Islamic states are running to normalise relations with the Israeli enemy,” the statement expressed, noting that these measures boost Israel’s stability and desire to extend sovereignty over the Palestinian lands.

Hamas reiterated that reinforcing resistance: “Is the only way to wipe out the consequences of the setback,” stressing that the attempts to undermine resistance are “completely unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, Hamas asserted that Palestinian unity based on the national principles and resistance is the real way to rein in the “Israeli aggression”.

Hamas emphasised that the fate of the Israeli annexation plan: