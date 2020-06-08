Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Afghan refugees killed in car blaze by Iran police

June 8, 2020 at 3:41 pm | Published in: Afghanistan, Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News
An Iranian police vehicle is seen parked outside a currency exchange shop in the capital Tehran on April 10, 2018 [ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images]
An Iranian police vehicle is seen parked outside a currency exchange shop in the capital Tehran on April 10, 2018 [ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images]
 June 8, 2020 at 3:41 pm

The deaths of three Afghan refugees in a car fire in Iran has prompted anger towards police in the country, Reuters reported.

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry said authorities of Iran’s Yazd Province have accepted that their police forces shot a vehicle carrying Afghan migrants, killing three.

Video footage posted on social media showed a boy escaping from the blazing car with burns to his body begging for water.

Reportedly, the ministry said the video was genuine and Afghans in Iran were trying to identify the victims.

Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai also published a condemnation message regarding the incident.

Afghanistan’s ambassador to Iran visited one of survivor in hospital, he was handcuffed while receiving treatment and on a ventilator.

Last month, Afghan officials said Iranian border guards also killed 45 Afghan migrant workers by forcing them at gunpoint into a river along the border.

Afghans have for decades escaped from war and poverty in their homeland and sought refuge in Iran.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry, about 2.5 million Afghan migrants, both legal and undocumented, live there. Iran has at times tried to force Afghans to return to their country.

READ: Iran accused of torturing, drowning Afghan migrants

Categories
AfghanistanAsia & AmericasIranMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments