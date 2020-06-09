Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

International backing for Egypt plan for Libya ceasefire

June 9, 2020 at 9:21 am | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Egypt, Europe & Russia, France, Libya, News, Russia, US
Members of The Libyan Army celebrate after they liberated the strategic Bani Waled city, where warlord Khalifa Haftar left in Libya on 5 June 2020. [VOLCANO OF RAGE OPERATION - Anadolu Agency]
Members of The Libyan Army celebrate after they liberated the strategic Bani Waled city, where warlord Khalifa Haftar left in Libya on 5 June 2020. [VOLCANO OF RAGE OPERATION - Anadolu Agency]
 June 9, 2020 at 9:21 am

Global powers have been expressing their support for Egypt’s calls for a “political initiative” to end the Libya conflict which already brought into effect a ceasefire yesterday. 

The initiative also introduces a new organizational process for the structure of the House of Representatives and the Presidential Council and how the constitution is passed.

Commenting on the initiative, the US embassy in Libya welcomed the “efforts of Egypt and other countries to support a return to political negotiations in Libya, led by the United Nations and the declaration of a ceasefire.”

 

French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, expressed Paris’ support for the resumption of the political process in Libya under the auspices of the United Nations and based on the decisions of the Berlin Conference.

Likewise, the Russian embassy in Egypt said in a statement: “Today, Egypt has presented an important initiative to end the crisis in Libya, and we welcome all efforts aimed at settling the conflict and restoring peace in the Libyan lands.”

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and the Arab League also backed the plan.

READ: Turkey’s Erdogan says he and Trump agreed ‘some issues’ on Libya 

Categories
AfricaAsia & AmericasEgyptEurope & RussiaFranceLibyaNewsRussiaUS
Show Comments
Show Comments