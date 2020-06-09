International backing for Egypt plan for Libya ceasefire

Global powers have been expressing their support for Egypt’s calls for a “political initiative” to end the Libya conflict which already brought into effect a ceasefire yesterday.

The initiative also introduces a new organizational process for the structure of the House of Representatives and the Presidential Council and how the constitution is passed.

Commenting on the initiative, the US embassy in Libya welcomed the “efforts of Egypt and other countries to support a return to political negotiations in Libya, led by the United Nations and the declaration of a ceasefire.”

While much work remains ahead, we are encouraged by the #Egypt peace initiative for #Libya. We hope this effort leads all parties to a ceasefire, withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya, and a return to UN-led political negotiations. https://t.co/hzgglikkpp — NSC (@WHNSC) June 7, 2020

French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, expressed Paris’ support for the resumption of the political process in Libya under the auspices of the United Nations and based on the decisions of the Berlin Conference.

Likewise, the Russian embassy in Egypt said in a statement: “Today, Egypt has presented an important initiative to end the crisis in Libya, and we welcome all efforts aimed at settling the conflict and restoring peace in the Libyan lands.”

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and the Arab League also backed the plan.

