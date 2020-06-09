Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran rejects US call to negotiate ‘better’ nuclear deal

June 9, 2020 at 12:16 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, US
US President Donald Trump speaks at the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House April 20, 2020 in Washington, DC [Alex Wong/Getty Images]
Iran yesterday rejected US President Donald Trump’s call to renegotiate a better nuclear deal, describing the offer as “nothing but political showboating”, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported.

“The U.S. government knows what to do to achieve any successful diplomacy with Iran,” Ali Rabiei, spokesman for Iran’s government, said in a televised news conference. “They have to rebuild everything they have destroyed unilaterally.”

The US yesterday released Iranian-American Doctor Majid Taheri, who was accused of violating US sanctions and financial reporting requirements, as part of a prisoner swap, after Tehran released a US Navy veteran last week.

READ: Iran ‘ready’ to swap more prisoners with US, says official

This comes days after US authorities released the scientist Sirous Asgari, 59, who was imprisoned in America in 2016, on charges of “stealing trade secrets”.

After the successful prisoner swap, Trump wrote on Twitter: “Thank you to Iran, it shows a deal is possible!”.

“Don’t wait until after U.S. Election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now!” he added.

Addressing Trump’s comments Rabiei said: “We don’t make decisions based on US elections and who will be elected, but will decide in accordance with our national interests”

