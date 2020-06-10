Gaza fishing industry declines 50% due to Israel attacks on fishermen

The fishing industry in Gaza has declined 50 per cent due to Israel’s continuous bullying of fishermen, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported the head of the Palestinian Workers’ Union in Gaza saying.

Sami Al-Amasi said that the outbreak of the coronavirus added to the losses.

He noted that there are 4,000 fishermen in Gaza, who take care of 24,000 families, adding that this fishing season has been one of the worst for years.

The Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions (PGFTU) recorded 17 Israeli violations against fishermen in Gaza since the start of this year.

These including the shooting of ten fishermen, eight were left injured by metal bullets and two who were shot in the head and remain in hospital.

In addition to attacking fishermen, Al-Amasi said Israel regularly bans boats from accessing the water and reducing the fishing zone which Palestinians from Gaza can access.