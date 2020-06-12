Iran's death toll from coronavirus surges beyond 8,600

Iran today confirmed 75 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 8,659.

A further 2,369 people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the overall count to 182,545, Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari said.

According to the spokesman, 144,649 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 2,739 patients remain in a critical condition.

Some 1.19 million tests have been carried out in the country to date, Lari said.

Iran is witnessing an upward trend in daily infections in many provinces, especially in the southwestern Khuzestan province, as a result of the easing of restrictions on movement.

Despite the rising number of infections, government employees have resumed work, and mosques reopened across the Middle Eastern country. Shopping malls have also reopened.

Worldwide, the pandemic has killed more than 421,800 people, with total infections over 7.53 million, while around 3.55 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.