Report: Assad’s brother rejects Russia orders to remove checkpoints

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) revealed on Saturday that Maher Al-Assad, the brother of Syrian regime President Bashar Al-Assad, has rejected direct orders from Russia to withdraw all checkpoints erected by the 4th Division from around the country.

According to the war monitor, the 4th Division led by Maher Al- Assad is deployed across Syria though it is only supposed to be stationed in the capital Damascus.

Earlier on Saturday, clashes broke out between the 4th Division and a group of dissidents in the city of Al-Dameer in Damascus Province. Seven people were killed in the clashes and several others were wounded.

SOHR said ambulances arrived in the city to transport the dead and wounded.

Following the clashes, the Russian forces ordered Al-Assad to remove the 4th Division’s checkpoints.

READ: The failure of the Syrian economy goes beyond the imminent Caesar Act