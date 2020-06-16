UAE supports PKK terrorist group, report says

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly provided financial aid to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) terrorist group in Iraq’s northern Kurdish region, a government source has said.

In an exclusive interview, a security source at the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) told London based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that authorities have put some limitations on money transfers from the UAE.

The anonymous security source in Erbil said there have been multiple instances of funds to the PKK from the UAE.

According to the source, the KRG has asked for “proof of approval” from authorities over foreign transfers made from the Emirates, the Arabic news site reported.

For more than 30 years, the PKK has has been involved in an armed conflict with Turkey, with the initial aim of achieving an independent Kurdish state. The group has been listed as a terror group by the US, EU and Ankara.

In April, Turkey called on UAE to stop supporting illegal actors and funding terrorists. Foreign Ministry of Turkey stated that spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hami Aksoy, said the international community was aware of the Emirates’ activities in disrupting peace, security and stability in Libya, Yemen, Syria and the Horn of Africa.

The UAE and Turkey have supported opposing sides in Syria and Libya. It was also revealed in April that the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attempted to convince Syria to break the Idlib ceasefire as part of an elaborate plot to tie Turkey down in the area.

Mohammed Bin Zayed allegedly offered Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad $3 billion to revive the offensive on the last Syrian opposition-held stronghold of Idlib after a truce was agreed between Ankara and Russia.