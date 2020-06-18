Kuwait corruption case links senior official’s son to China business, Malaysia officials

A key partner in a high-profile corruption case in Kuwait, which involves the son of a former senior official, is one of the founding owners of a New York-based investment company that runs portfolios and investment funds, local media has reported.

The same person owns a transport company in Kuwait and reportedly acquired tens of millions of US dollars between June 2016 and November 2019, the same period during which money laundering is believed to have occurred in one of Kuwait’s top corruption cases.

The case, which is currently being reviewed by the Kuwaiti Cabinet, involves “’direct or indirect’ transactional links between Kuwait-based companies or government bodies, a Chinese company, and the former Malaysian government on an overseas project ‘marred by suspicions of corruption’”, Kuwait’s state-run news agency KUNA reported last month.

READ: 3 Kuwait officials arrested over civil aviation losses