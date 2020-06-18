Turkey appoints first hijab-wearing public prosecutor

Turkey’s Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) yesterday appointed Tuba Ersoz making her the country’s first hijab-wearing public prosecutor.

Ersoz was appointed as the chief public prosecutor in Beyşehir district of Konya as part of the 2020 summer decree.

Turkey’s Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) announced a mass reshuffling of 4,626 judges and prosecutors across several provinces.

Congratulating the judges and prosecutors on their new positions, the Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul wrote on Twitter: ‘I wish success to the judges and prosecutors appointed to their new posts by the Council of Judges and Prosecutors, and I wish the decree to be beneficial to the judicial community.”

