World Bank lends Morocco $48m to confront COVID-19

The World Bank on Tuesday approved a $48 million loan to Morocco to help it manage the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Bank said in a statement that the loan comes at the kingdom is exiting strict lockdown measures. “The critical phase the country is entering will require continued strong efforts to contain the pandemic and mobilize resources to finance the sanitary response,” said Jesko Hentschel, World Bank Maghreb Country Director.

“The allocated budget finances the procurement of drugs, equipment, and medical supplies. In addition, it will help finance technical and medical equipment for laboratories and hospitals accredited to manage COVID-19 cases and scale up testing capacity and case management,” the statement continued.

Yesterday, the Moroccan Ministry of Health announced that the total number of COVID-19 infections has increased to 8,985, including 212 deaths and 7,960 recoveries.

