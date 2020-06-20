Israel takes steps to isolate Jordan Valley in preparation for annexation

The Israeli army on Friday placed cement blocks on roads in West Bank villages that access the highway leading to the Jordan Valley, a Palestinian official reported.

Amin Abu Elia, head of Al-Mughayyer village council, told Wafa news agency that the Israeli army placed cement blocks on the road that leads from the village to a highway heading to the Jordan Valley.

The cement blocks were also placed on a road heading to the nearby villages of Kufr Malik, east of Ramallah, and Duma, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

The official explained that metal gates will be set up on these blocks in order to shut it completely, preventing access from the West Bank to the Jordan Valley.

Abu Elia confirmed that the Israeli occupation army has taken steps to separate the Jordan Valley from its West Bank environs, as part of Israel’s plan to annex the occupied territory commencing on 1 July, as stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.