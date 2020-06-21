Iraq: Daesh attack kills 2 Hashd al-Shabi fighters

Two members of the Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization) forces were killed in an overnight attack by Daesh terrorists in Iraq’s northern Saladin province, according to a local military source on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Four other members were injured when Daesh militants attacked a position of the Hashd al-Shaabi late Saturday south of Saladin, Captain Mohammad Saad said.

He said a number of the attackers were killed in ensuing clashes, but without giving an exact death toll.

Last week, three Iraqi policemen were killed and four others injured in an attack by Daesh terrorists north of Saladin.

READ: Nobel winner unveils code to protect survivors of sexual violence in war

In recent months, suspected Daesh militants have stepped up attacks, particularly in the area between Kirkuk, Saladin (north), and Diyala (east), known as the “Triangle of Death”.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all of its territory – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014.

However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.

The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group in these parts of the country.