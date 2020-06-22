Greece, Turkey need a sustainable dialogue, top Greek diplomat says

Turkey and Greece have to establish a sustainable dialogue on the Eastern Mediterranean, but they also needs to protect their own interests, the Greek Deputy Minister for Migration and Asylum Policy said on Saturday

In a televised interview about Turkey-Greece relations, Giorgos Koumoutsakos told TV channel SKAI that to sustain peace in the East Mediterranean an atmosphere of peace must be maintained between the two countries.

“Turkey wants dialogue, but it also needs to look after its interests,” Koumoutsakos said.

Since 2018, Greece has been condemning Turkey’s intention to start oil exploration operations in the Eastern Mediterranean, describing them as a new provocation.

In 2019, Athens and Greek Cypriots opposed Turkish operations in the region and threatened to arrest oil exploration ships’ crews.

Turkey maintains its activities in the Mediterranean Sea are within the framework of international law.

