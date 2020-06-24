PM: Iraq to hold early parliamentary elections

The Iraqi government is currently preparing for “early legislative elections” to complete the country’s sustainable constitutional establishment, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced yesterday.

Speaking in a meeting with the United Nations Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Al-Kadhimi said that it is “important to have international support and cooperation in the preparation phase.”

“The Iraqi government will work hard to overcome the obstacles that were previously faced during the previous electoral processes,” he stressed.

Al-Kadhimi, who took office on 7 May, has repeatedly said that holding parliamentary elections are his “top priority”.

READ: PM-designate resigns, intelligence chief named new candidate