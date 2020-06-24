Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

PM: Iraq to hold early parliamentary elections

June 24, 2020 at 10:12 am | Published in: International Organisations, Iraq, Middle East, News, UN
Iraqi PM-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi who is at the parliament for vote of confidence in Baghdad, Iraq makes a speech on 6 May 2020. [Iraqi Parliament / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
Iraqi PM-designate Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad, Iraq makes a speech on 6 May 2020 [Iraqi Parliament/Anadolu Agency]
 June 24, 2020 at 10:12 am

The Iraqi government is currently preparing for “early legislative elections” to complete the country’s sustainable constitutional establishment, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced yesterday.

Speaking in a meeting with the United Nations Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Al-Kadhimi said that it is “important to have international support and cooperation in the preparation phase.”

“The Iraqi government will work hard to overcome the obstacles that were previously faced during the previous electoral processes,” he stressed.

Al-Kadhimi, who took office on 7 May, has repeatedly said that holding parliamentary elections are his “top priority”.

READ: PM-designate resigns, intelligence chief named new candidate

Categories
International OrganisationsIraqMiddle EastNewsUN
Show Comments
Show Comments