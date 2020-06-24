Sudan: Hamdok and opposition agree to form legislative council

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdala Hamdok and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) yesterday agreed to a cabinet reshuffle, and to immediately start forming the Legislative Council and appoint civilian governors.

This came in a joint statement by the prime minister and the FFC’s Central Council amid calls by activists for protests on 30 June to “correct the path of the Sudanese revolution”.

The statement said that representatives of the FFC’s Central Council held a meeting with Hamdok on Monday evening to discuss ways to address the challenges of the transitional period.

The two parties agreed to “appoint civilian governors as soon as possible after taking the necessary measures, and to proceed immediately to forming the parliament.”

READ: Egypt exerts pressures to remove Sudan PM

The statement added that the agreement also included “the full joint evaluation of the performance of all different ministries and conducting the necessary reforms and changes soon.”

According to the same statement, the Sudanese PM and the FFC also agreed to form a joint delegation to meet with the Sudan Revolutionary Front, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), and the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) to work to remove all obstacles to peace.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which is one of the most prominent components of the popular protest movement), called for mass protests on 30 June to “correct the path of the revolution” and achieve the will of the Sudanese revolution.

The transitional phase began on 21 August 2019, and lasts 39 months, ending with elections. During this phase power is shared by army commanders and the FFC, which headed the protest movement that led to the overthrow of former President Omar Al-Bashir in April of the same year.