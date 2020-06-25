Palestine: Erekat blames Netanyahu for his nephew's murder 

PLO’s Secretary-General Saeb Erekat blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the execution of his nephew, RT reported yesterday.

“The Israeli occupation soldiers executed Ahmed [Erekat] while he was on his way dropping off his mother to Bethlehem to attend his sister’s wedding,” Erekat told RT.

“The Israeli occupation was not satisfied with his execution,” he said, “but it continued claiming he attempted to run over a soldier to justify its crime.”

Erekat said: “We are the same as any other Palestinian family. He is my nephew and he should have been getting married a couple of days later.”

He added: “Netanyahu is fully responsible for the field execution crime which is similar to the crime of executing Eyad Hallaq. He must stand before the ICC,” referencing the killing of the autistic young man at the end of May.

Ahmed is also the cousin of renowned lawyer and author of Justice for Some, Noura Erakat.