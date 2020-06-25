Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestine: Erekat blames Netanyahu for his nephew's murder 

June 25, 2020
Secretary-General of Palestine Liberation Organisation's (PLO) Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat speaks during a press conference on the US President Donald Trump's Middle East Plan on 30 January 2020 in Ramallah, West Bank [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
Secretary-General of Palestine Liberation Organisation's (PLO) Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat in Ramallah, West Bank on 30 January 2020 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
PLO’s Secretary-General Saeb Erekat blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the execution of his nephew, RT reported yesterday.

“The Israeli occupation soldiers executed Ahmed [Erekat] while he was on his way dropping off his mother to Bethlehem to attend his sister’s wedding,” Erekat told RT.

“The Israeli occupation was not satisfied with his execution,” he said, “but it continued claiming he attempted to run over a soldier to justify its crime.”

Erekat said: “We are the same as any other Palestinian family. He is my nephew and he should have been getting married a couple of days later.”

He added: “Netanyahu is fully responsible for the field execution crime which is similar to the crime of executing Eyad Hallaq. He must stand before the ICC,” referencing the killing of the autistic young man at the end of May.

Ahmed is also the cousin of renowned lawyer and author of Justice for SomeNoura Erakat.

