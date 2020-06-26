Syria soldier disappears after proposing to Assad’s daughter online

A soldier in the Syrian Army has been forcefully disappeared after he posted videos expressing his love for President Bashar Al-Assad’s daughter, Zein Assad, and his wish to marry her.

Yazan Soltani, a soldier in the Assad regime’s army, ignored warnings by many of those close to him, as well as the public, about the possible consequences of the videos in which he proposed to the 16-year-old.

In one of the videos, Soltani appeared saying: “I love you, I really love you. I’m crazy about you. You are mine and I am yours. Be mine.”

While in another he appears in army uniform saying that he would do anything to marry Al-Assad’s daughter.

Soltani went missing on Tuesday. His sister reported that he had been arrested.

Syria: Man dies after seeing pics of his son tortured to death