Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Ethiopia foreign minister: ‘We will fill Renaissance Dam lake even without agreement of Egypt’

June 27, 2020 at 10:41 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, News
Ethiopian Renaissance Dam [Ethio Embassy Rwanda/Twitter]
Ethiopian Renaissance Dam [Ethio Embassy Rwanda/Twitter]
 June 27, 2020 at 10:41 am

The Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedu Andargachew has announced that his country intends to start filling the lake of the Renaissance Dam, despite the failure to reach an agreement with Egypt and Sudan.

“We will start filling the lake of the dam in the upcoming months, even without an agreement between the three countries: Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan,” disclosed the minister.

Nevertheless, Andargachew expressed his country’s hope to reach an agreement with Egypt and Sudan, adding that Egypt’s “insistence” on controlling the flow of water is difficult, noting: “We will not allow this with our water source.”

Egypt: Filling Ethiopia dam will lead to ‘prolonged drought’

The Renaissance Dam, which Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile at a cost of $4.6 billion, has caused a dispute with Egypt for years. Through the dam, Addis Ababa intends to generate the electric power it desperately needs for economic development, but Cairo fears that the dam will lead to a reduction of its share of the Nile water.

The Nile covers about 90 per cent of Egypt’s water needs, and Sudan currently considers that it will achieve some benefits from the Renaissance Dam.

Despite many attempts as well as support from the US, the three countries have so far been unable to reach an agreement. Last week, Egypt referred the Renaissance Dam crisis to the UN Security Council.

Never-ending fight between Egypt/Ethiopia and Sudan over the Renaissance Dam - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Never-ending fight between Egypt/Ethiopia and Sudan over the Renaissance Dam – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Categories
AfricaEgyptEthiopiaNews
Show Comments
Middle East Monitor Webinar - Israel: Annexation, Apartheid and the Media - Thu, 2 July 2020
Show Comments