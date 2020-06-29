Iran issues arrest warrant for US President Trump

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump and dozens of others for their role in the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani at the start of the year. Tehran has requested the help of Interpol in securing their arrest.

Iranian prosecutor Ali Alqaismehr made the remarks during a meeting today with high-ranking judicial officials, saying arrest warrants had been issued for 36 individuals including politicians and military officials from the US and other governments.

The charges include “murder” and committing a “terrorist act” said the prosecutor who added that “President Donald Trump is at the top of the list, and his prosecution will be pursued even after his term is over.”

Based in Lyon, France, Interpol has not responded to requests for comment, however it is unlikely it would act upon Iran’s request as its guideline for notices forbids it from “undertaking any intervention or activities of a political” nature.

The former head of the Quds Force belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Soliemani was killed alongside the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in a US drone strike targeting they were travelling in after arriving at Baghdad International Airport on 2 January.

The attack drew swift retaliation from the IRGC with a ballistic missile strike targeting American troops in Iraq, the PMF has vowed to carry out its own response over the killing of Al-Muhandis.

