Turkey to cooperate with Libya company on oil, gas exploration

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said yesterday that his country will cooperate with the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) on oil and gas exploration.

Speaking on a local TV channel, Donmez pointed out that Turkey spends about $40 billion annually on energy imports, and that this amount should be reduced through the energy produced locally. Over the past year, he added, Ankara produced 62 per cent of the total electric energy through local and renewable resources, reaching 66 per cent during the first five months of this year.

Commenting on the cooperation between Turkey and Libya in the energy field, Donmez stressed that Tripoli’s oil and natural resources should be used first to develop the country and achieve prosperity for its people.

Turkey, he added, will continue

