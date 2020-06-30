IOM: 100,000 displaced in Yemen in 2020 due to fighting, COVID-19

Some 100,000 people have been displaced in war-torn Yemen since the beginning of the year due to heavy fighting and the coronavirus pandemic, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on Sunday.

In its report the organisation said: “16,601 families (99,606 people) have been displaced at least once, since the first of last January, and until 27 June.”

“The displacement of 191 additional families was recorded last week, including 80 families in Lahij governorate (south of Yemen), 65 families in Marib (east), and 46 families in Taiz (southwest).”

Libya: 200 Yemen mercenaries arrive to fight on behalf of Turkey

The IOM indicated that “the reasons for displacement have multiplied, as 112 families from Aden Governorate (South) left their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak, as well as 54 families from Al-Bayda Governorate (Central) and 49 families from Al Hudaydah Governorate (West) fled the fights.”

As of Sunday evening, Yemen has recorded 1,118 cases of coronavirus infections, including 302 deaths. This toll does not include casualties in Houthi-controlled areas as no numbers are issued by the group.

The war in Yemen has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crises according to the UN, as more than two-thirds of the population are in need of humanitarian aid, amid the total collapse of the healthcare services.