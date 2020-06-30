Syrian boy raped and tortured in Lebanon

Three Lebanese youths, one of them the son of a senior Hezbollah official, filmed their torture and rape of a 13-year-old Syrian boy in Sohmor, a small town in the Beka’a Valley, Aram news website reported on Monday. The video went viral on social media.

According to Aram, the three youths caught the boy when he tried to escape several times. They abused him sexually, verbally and physically. Another Lebanese website said that the three youths are well known in the area where they committed the crime.

Lebanese and Syrians alike are angry about the incident and have used social media to express their feelings. They have called on the Lebanese authorities to arrest and punish the perpetrators.

The victim of the assault works in a shop to help supplement his family’s income. His mother has run another small shop since her divorce from the boy’s father. She called upon human rights NGOs working with children to look into the assault on her son.

The Lebanese authorities have not commented on the video, even though it was made public more than three day ago. Aram has claimed that Hezbollah is putting pressure on the mother not to file a complaint against those alleged to be responsible for the attack.

