Yemeni Journalists Syndicate condemns dealings with Israel media

The Yemeni Journalists Syndicate (YJS) yesterday condemned activists and journalists for appearing on Israeli TV.

In a statement, the YJS said: “What happened is condemned and it is out of our steadfast principles which oppose any relationship with the Zionist state.”

It went on to call on the journalists to apologise.

Mohamed Al-Ahmadi, one of the journalists who appeared on the Israeli TV’s i24 Arabic, apologised and said he opposes normalisation, adding that his appearance was “misevaluation”.

The YJS reiterated its resilient stance against the Israeli occupation and support for the Palestinian struggle to regain their lands and rights.

Last week, an Israeli newspaper revealed secret ties between Israel and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen.

Following the report, the deputy leader of the STC, Hani Ben Breik, announced that the body is ready to forge ties with Israel as long as the latter is helping Yemenis in the south to achieve their goals.