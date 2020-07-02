Yemen’s Houthis claim two killed by Saudi-led coalition

Yemen’s Houthi militia said Wednesday that two people were killed in airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Sadah province, Anadolu reports.

The Houthi-operated Al Masirah satellite TV channel announced that a number of people were also wounded, including children.

They also said the Saudi-led coalition carried out 57 air attacks yesterday in various locations and that 21 of these targeted the capital, Sana’a.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including Sana’a.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.

