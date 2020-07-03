COVID-19 deaths surge in Oman, Bahrain, Sudan, Kuwait

Health authorities on Friday in Oman, Bahrain, Sudan and Kuwait reported new infections and deaths from coronavirus, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Omani Health Ministry said that within the past 24 hours, five deaths, 1,374 infections and 851 recoveries were confirmed.

The new figures bring the country’s tally of infections to 43,929, with 193 deaths and 26,168 recoveries.

In Bahrain, the Health Ministry reported two deaths, 423 infections and 635 recovered cases over the past 24 hours.

Bahrain’s total infections surged to 27,837, with 94 fatalities and 22,583 recoveries.

The Health Ministry in Sudan said over the past day two deaths were reported, while 90 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 recovered.

The case-count in Sudan has jumped to 9,663 infections, with the death toll at 604 and 4,624 recoveries.

In Kuwait, the Health Ministry confirmed one more fatality from the deadly virus, 813 fresh infections and 886 recovered cases in the past 24 hours.

The new figures push Kuwait’s tally to 48,627 infections including 360 deaths and 39,276 recoveries.

The global pandemic has claimed over 520,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in Wuhan, China last December.

The US, Brazil, Russia and India are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 10.84 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 5.72 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

