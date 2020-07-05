Terror attack kills 1, injures another in Afrin, Syria

A person was killed and another injured on Sunday when a bomb-laden vehicle exploded in Afrin, northern Syria, according to security sources, Anadolu reports.

The casualties were caused by the terrorist bomb attack in the district center of Afrin, which was liberated from terrorists by Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch in 2018, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Security sources assert that the YPG/PKK carries out bomb attacks in the region cleared of terrorists.

On Friday, a police officer was killed and two civilians injured in a roadside bombing by terrorists in Afrin.

Syria: Donor conference ‘flagrant inference’ in internal affairs

In January 2018, Turkey launched a major military offensive — Operation Olive Branch — with the stated aim of purging Afrin of YPG/PKK terrorist elements.

Afrin was liberated on March 18, 2018.

The terror group, which still occupies Tel Rifaat and Manbij cities of Syria, often target al-Bab, Azaz, Jarabulus, and Afrin.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s branch in Syria, just across Turkey’s southern border.