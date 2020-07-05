Turkey: Warrants issued over fireworks factory blasts

Turkey has issued arrest warrants over explosions at a fireworks factory on Friday that killed four people, according to judicial sources, Anadolu reports.

Prosecutors in the northwesternÂ SakaryaÂ province issued warrants forÂ the factory manager in charge and two foremen, said the sources on Saturday, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The investigation of the incident continues, theÂ prosecutors reportedly said.

The blasts took place at a factory in the provinceâ€™s Hendek district.

A total of 114 people were taken to the hospital and nearly 100 were discharged, Turkeyâ€™s health minister said Friday.

Three people were reported missing.

Turkey: ‘UAE uses famine as weapon to impose sovereignty’