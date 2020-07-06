Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli jets strike targets in Gaza Strip

July 6, 2020 at 8:39 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Smoke rises after Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes over Rafah, Gaza on November 12, 2019 [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli fighter jets targeted agricultural land in the east of the Gaza Strip late Sunday, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground, Anadolu reports.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Israeli Army said it hit targets belonging to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

It claimed the airstrikes were in response to rockets launched from the Gaza Strip.

No Palestinian faction in Gaza has claimed responsibility for firing the rockets.

