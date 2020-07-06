Israeli jets strike targets in Gaza Strip

Israeli fighter jets targeted agricultural land in the east of the Gaza Strip late Sunday, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground, Anadolu reports.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Israeli Army said it hit targets belonging to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

It claimed the airstrikes were in response to rockets launched from the Gaza Strip.

No Palestinian faction in Gaza has claimed responsibility for firing the rockets.

