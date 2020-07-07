Syria: Dozens hit by food poisoning in Idlib

More than 50 Syrian families at the Al-Rayyan camp in the country’s northern city of Idlib have been poisoned by packaged meals distributed by an aid organisation working in the area.

Local media quoted the camp director, Abdo Al-Ali, as saying that the victims had included “women and children”, adding that they were receiving medical treatment at the hospitals in the area.

In May, dozens of Syrian families were reported to have been poisoned after eating breakfast distributed by an organisation in a refugee camp located in Idlib’s countryside of Deir Hassan. Others were also poisoned in June after eating takeaway meals from a restaurant in the city.

Idlib is the last opposition stronghold in Syria where millions now live after fleeing from their homes in the war-torn country.

