In-fighting erupts between Syria intelligence, army in Damascus 

Violent clashes broke out between Syrian regime intelligence forces and local militias affiliated with the army’s 4th Division and national defence in Damascus’ countryside, local media sources reported.

Syria’s Voice of the Capital network reported yesterday that sporadic fighting broke out for the third consecutive day in the Daf Al-Shouk region between militiamen affiliated with the 4th Division and the national defence on the one hand and security formations from the Palestine Branch of the Syrian military intelligence on the other.

This came after the 4th Division and the national defence refused to hand over their weapons and end the military tasks assigned to them in the region.

The network quoted local sources as saying that the region’s residents have recently complained about violations committed by the local militias including kidnappings, looting and theft.

The sources said, following the residents’ complaints, orders were issued to some groups to immediately hand over their weapons and end the military tasks assigned to them, however some refused and hid in Daf Al-Shouk, placing blockades to stop the regime’s intelligence forces from entry.

