OCHA: Men make up 76% of COVID-19 cases in Yemen

Men make up 76 per cent of all cases of the coronavirus in Yemen, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) revealed yesterday

The UN agency said in a report that as of 4 July, the number of confirmed COVID- 19 cases in Yemen reached 1,252; with 338 deaths.

According to the report, 57 per cent of those who have died of the virus were over 45 of age and older while only 30 per cent were over 60 years old.

The report noted that the governorate of Hadhramaut recorded the highest number of infections and deaths, followed by Aden governorate and Taiz, adding that the country continues to suffer from a lack of funding to tackle the spread of deadly disease.

