Turkey opposition party calls on Iraq PM to appoint Turkmen minister

The head of the Turkish opposition Republican People’s Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, yesterday called on the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to appoint a Turkmen minister in his cabinet.

In a letter sent to Al-Kadhimi, Kilicdaroglu said: “We are closely following the developments concerning the Turkmen in Iraq and we congratulate you on forming the new Iraqi government,” adding that he is confident that the new government will serve the long-standing friendship between the Turkish and Iraqi peoples.

He went on to call for a Turkmen minister to be appointed to the government saying such a decision will ensure the Turkmen contribution to shaping Iraq’s future.

“We believe that the Turkmen contributions to confronting the coronavirus crisis and the resulting economic and political developments are indispensable,” Kilicdaroglu said, adding that he is confident that the Iraqi government, under Al-Kadhimi’s leadership will guarantee “their contribution to the future of Iraq and will involve them in an Iraq that enjoys prosperity, democracy and equality”.

