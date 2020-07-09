Iran: Solution to Turkey’s security issues is not through dwelling in Syria  

Iranian Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri urged on Tuesday that Turkey must realise that the solution to its security issues is through “negotiation and understanding with Syria,” and not by being present in a Syrian territory.

“Iran will strengthen Syrian air defence systems and enhance joint military cooperation between the two countries,” Bagheri announced during his meeting with Syrian Minister of Defence Ali Abdullah Ayyoub.

The meeting was reported to have witnessed the signing of a number of military cooperation agreements between the two officials.

“Turkey is a little late in implementing its commitment to Astana understandings to get terrorist groups out of Syria,” Bagheri added.

Ayyoub expressed that his country was heading for “victory”, stressing that Israel was a “strong partner in the war against Syria” and that “rebel groups are part of the Israeli aggression.”

Commenting on the recent Israeli airstrikes against Iranian and Syrian targets throughout Syria, Ayyoub pointed out that: “If the US was able to subjugate Syria, Iran and the axis of resistance, they would not be delayed for a moment.”

