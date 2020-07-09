Israel forces attempt to raid home of OIC representative in Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces attempted on Wednesday night to raid the home of a representative of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in East Jerusalem, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

OIC’s Representative in Palestine Ahmed Al-Ruwaidi lives in Jerusalem’s neighbourhood of Silwan, but the OIC’s office is located in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

“I prevented the Israeli army forces from raiding my house,” Al-Ruwaidi recounted. “I told them this, if it happens, it would be a violation of my personal rights and would have scared my children.”

He continued: “I told them that I would put full responsibility on the Israeli occupation if they raided my house,” informing them that he is a representative of the OIC, which is an international organisation.

“Therefore, they retreated,” according to Al-Ruwaidi, “and did not raid my house.”

Al-Ruwaidi considers the Israeli attempt to raid his home an endeavour to silence the voices rejecting the Israeli occupation and its violations in Jerusalem, specifically the increasing demolition of Palestinian homes.

