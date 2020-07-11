Former Iraq Olympic football team goalkeeper found strangled

Iraqi police have found the body of the former goalkeeper of the Olympic football team, Karrar Ibrahim, strangled inside his car, Iraqi media announced on Thursday.

An Iraqi source disclosed that the security forces found Ibrahim’s body in his car in the Saadoun area, in the centre of the capital of Baghdad.

According to the source: “The neck of goalkeeper Karrar Ibrahim showed marks of strangulation after he was found dead in his car, in Al-Saadoun area, central ​​Baghdad, without knowing the details of the accident.”

Ibrahim’s stardom started when he played for Al-Mina’a SC for two seasons, before joining Al-Talaba SC.

READ: Iraq football team to face Palestine in Ramallah

The 27-year-old goalkeeper had recently renewed his contract with Al-Talaba SC.

Ibrahim’s mysterious death took place a few days after the assassination of the well-known academic, Hisham Al-Hashimi, who received threats from leaders of armed Iraqi militias loyal to Tehran.

Iraqis fear that the country will slide into an assassination spree to settle political scores.