Erdogan: Turkey’s intervention in Libya brought peace and security

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country’s intervention in Libya has foiled the plans of Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander, General Khalifa Haftar, to occupy the capital, Tripoli.

Speaking to a Turkish magazine, Erdogan said the GNA has managed to expel the rebels from Tripoli within a short period, adding that these field victories herald peace and security throughout the region.

“Turkey’s determined stance has foiled the plans of Haftar and his supporters to occupy Tripoli,” he said, adding: “Strengthening Libya politically and economically will comfort North Africa and Europe.”

Regarding the Eastern Mediterranean crisis, Erdogan stressed that he does not want tensions in the region, saying: “Ankara is open to all proposals based on cooperation and fair sharing in the Mediterranean and is ready to work with everyone on the basis of these principles … We do not want tension in the Mediterranean.”

